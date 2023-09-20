oakland garden club
The Tree in our backyard
the other people who tended it and the mystery of its age
Sep 20
Alexis Madrigal
A memoir in plants
A Q&A with Briana Loewinsohn, author of the graphic memoir Ephemera
Sep 10
Alexis Madrigal
What was Barbara McClintock’s “mysticism”?
Or, how cells think and what life is
Sep 2
Alexis Madrigal
August 2023
Conservation genomics, apples, parties
An all-cuttings edition of the newsletter
Aug 22
Alexis Madrigal
The pleasure and the pleasure
Gardening as mutual aid, poison oak as teacher, a new community for Forum
Aug 10
Alexis Madrigal
2000 Seconds with Welwitschia mirabilis
What you notice if you stare at one of the stranger plants on Earth for a really long time
Aug 5
Alexis Madrigal
July 2023
A feeling for the organism, wildflower edition
39 blooms of Calochortus gunnisonii, a field of mutant maize, and one fava bean
Jul 29
Alexis Madrigal
19 thoughts on "touch grass"
Agrostology, hating lawns, not hating lawns, a visit to the sod farm, more Cuttings
Jul 20
Alexis Madrigal
A menagerie of tiny plant books
and associated ephemera including a book about feral cabbages, Deep Time, a field guide to bacteria, the coolest press in CDMX, and more from the San…
Jul 16
Alexis Madrigal
On carrots and the underground
who needs thinning, oxheart carrots, cuttings
Jul 14
Alexis Madrigal
Time is your hands cooling, time is dust, time is beans, time is the literal tree in front of you
"Unfreezing something in time" with author and artist Jenny Odell
Jul 11
Alexis Madrigal
The gardening of Frederick Douglass
Abolition and agriculture, pumpkins and strawberries
Jul 10
Alexis Madrigal
