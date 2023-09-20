oakland garden club

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
The Tree in our backyard
the other people who tended it and the mystery of its age
 • 
Alexis Madrigal
15
A memoir in plants
A Q&A with Briana Loewinsohn, author of the graphic memoir Ephemera
 • 
Alexis Madrigal
4
What was Barbara McClintock’s “mysticism”?
Or, how cells think and what life is
 • 
Alexis Madrigal
16
August 2023
Conservation genomics, apples, parties
An all-cuttings edition of the newsletter
 • 
Alexis Madrigal
5
The pleasure and the pleasure
Gardening as mutual aid, poison oak as teacher, a new community for Forum
 • 
Alexis Madrigal
3
2000 Seconds with Welwitschia mirabilis
What you notice if you stare at one of the stranger plants on Earth for a really long time
 • 
Alexis Madrigal
6
July 2023
A feeling for the organism, wildflower edition
39 blooms of Calochortus gunnisonii, a field of mutant maize, and one fava bean
 • 
Alexis Madrigal
26
19 thoughts on "touch grass"
Agrostology, hating lawns, not hating lawns, a visit to the sod farm, more Cuttings
 • 
Alexis Madrigal
12
A menagerie of tiny plant books
and associated ephemera including a book about feral cabbages, Deep Time, a field guide to bacteria, the coolest press in CDMX, and more from the San…
 • 
Alexis Madrigal
15
On carrots and the underground
who needs thinning, oxheart carrots, cuttings
 • 
Alexis Madrigal
3
Time is your hands cooling, time is dust, time is beans, time is the literal tree in front of you
"Unfreezing something in time" with author and artist Jenny Odell
 • 
Alexis Madrigal
27
The gardening of Frederick Douglass
Abolition and agriculture, pumpkins and strawberries
 • 
Alexis Madrigal
2
© 2023 Alexis C. Madrigal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing