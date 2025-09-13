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Cactus Breeding in Oakland
Our first OGC meeting is October 9 at Local Economy
Sep 13, 2025
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Alexis Madrigal
17
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August 2025
The Memory Clerk
A one-time only research performance (??) at Fort Mason next Friday
Aug 29, 2025
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Alexis Madrigal
10
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I've been a bad gardener this season
And yet, things are still growing ... plus more on Local Economy, the Bathers Summer Symposium, and a crazy night at Fort Mason you can get in on
Aug 18, 2025
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Alexis Madrigal
21
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July 2025
Simple beauty
MOON. WATER. GREEN.
Jul 15, 2025
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Alexis Madrigal
33
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My parents planted a forest
We just could not imagine life functioning at tree-scale time.
Jul 7, 2025
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Alexis Madrigal
31
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June 2025
Living rivers, poetry, urban space, clouds of flies, and flocks of butterflies
A to-go bag for your early summer
Jun 3, 2025
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Alexis Madrigal
23
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May 2025
The literary underground is teeming with life right now
Come support the brilliant Transit Books this Saturday in Oakland with me
May 22, 2025
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Alexis Madrigal
33
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March 2025
Come chat about The Pacific Circuit, writing, books, seeing the real world
A space for us to connect
Mar 18, 2025
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Alexis Madrigal
9
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The Narrows of the Book
On the compression of a project and its re-expansion IRL (also contained herein: my March book tour dates)
Mar 12, 2025
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Alexis Madrigal
16
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2
February 2025
Notes on My Book, The Pacific Circuit, in the Present Moment
After nine (long) years, the book comes out March 18
Feb 26, 2025
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Alexis Madrigal
46
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January 2025
A life project, a simple conversation
"every person on this earth is a monstrously huge landscape, and yet, we can drop into any of it with a simple incantation, the right string of words…
Jan 2, 2025
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Alexis Madrigal
49
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November 2024
The Overlooked Lesson of The Parable of the Sower
On the power of the big dream in Octavia Butler's prescient novel
Nov 16, 2024
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Alexis Madrigal
60
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© 2026 Alexis C. Madrigal
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