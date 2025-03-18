Today it’s pub day for The Pacific Circuit, a book I’ve been working on since Obama was president. I’ve reflected a bit on it in previous newsletters.

The best part of publishing a book is talking with folks about the thing itself, the process of creating it, and the themes it develops. Many OGC subscribers have been following my work for … a very long time. And many of you have influenced the way I think and write.

Now that the book is available, I’d be delighted to answer any questions you might have about the work in it or how it connects to my other obsessions.

I was just in Washington, DC, and the cherries were all beginning to bloom. It feels that way in life a little right now, too. Not the end of something, but the beginning.

