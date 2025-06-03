oakland garden club

oakland garden club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Alden's avatar
Andrew Alden
Jun 3

It's the time of year for those butterflies. I saw hundreds last week up in Claremont Canyon, and I documented them in early June 2009 (https://oaklandgeology.com/2009/06/09/amygdules/) at Sibley.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christina Michas's avatar
Christina Michas
Jun 4

Can we meet at the bench? I've been walking down from the top lately with my dog Laszlo. Pretty much every eve--6ish. I don't know why I'm recently going to the fire trail again too. Usually, I'm in Tilden or Wildcat. I'm a landscape architect. I study the wildflowers while walking. Sticky monkey flower going now. Most of the good stuff is done, but I'm still looking and noting the wildlife there.

Andrew Alden, can you come too? I will try to persuade you to write Deep Berkeley.

Alexis, I'll be tuning in tomorrow to hear you with Robert MacFarlane. I am a longtime fan of his. The Lost Words is profound.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alexis C. Madrigal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture