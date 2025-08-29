Next Friday, I’m doing a little thing at Fort Mason we’re calling The Memory Clerk.

For a day, I’m going to be posted up inside the Gateway Pavilion filing your memories of Fort Mason. We can record audio. You can write your memories down. You can bring me pictures. I’ll create a of Bill of Lading (see below) and make sure that Transynaptic Consolidated Lines gets your memory cargoes where they need to go.

It’s part of a project I’m working on about the 50th Anniversary of the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture, which is one of the most improbable and remarkable institutions we’ve got. You can come on Friday from noon to 10pm and share an idea with me. Or if you really want to get into the performance art mood of it all, sign up for a slot late that night. If you don’t, it will just be me and the ghosts, which is also fine. They have memories, too, I bet.

I’ve found Fort Mason a fascinating subject for our times. How did this organization turn a vast amount of vacant space into a thriving culture focused on art and ecology? This is kind of the task of our era in Bay Area cities, no? And here we have this shining example of it, right there in one of the most beautiful points of the whole Bay.

Of course, Fort Mason is historically important in regular old American history because it was the Port of Embarkation for the Navy during the first two thirds of the 20th century, a time in which our country fought a lot of wars across the Pacific. Through a complex process, Fort Mason became part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, and was given the mission of fostering arts in the city. That led it to host a vast number of playwrights, artists, musicians, restauranteurs, filmmakers, writers, radio folks, and so many more. And it’s those people and the memories of their work that I’m trying to capture here, first and foremost.

That said, Fort Mason is a place in which many other things have happened, too. People get engaged there. They swim under the pylons. They meet at the Interval. Their father takes them to Greens for a special occasion. They go to eat a quiet lunch on a bench looking out at the water. I want those memories, too.

So, September 5th into the 6th… Come out. If you don’t think you can make it, you can still leave me a memory to file. Try this little voice recorder. Or send me an email. I’ll get you a receipt soon.