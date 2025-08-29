oakland garden club

oakland garden club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lillian Holsworth's avatar
Lillian Holsworth
Aug 29

Excellent event! Spent many Saturday mornings at the used book store there when My kids were growing up:1990-2009... & took art classes there & social events Art shows, Irish culture fairs, craft fairs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexis C. Madrigal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture