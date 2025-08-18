Yes, this is my worst year as a gardener in about a decade. I started to get caught up yesterday and I couldn’t believe the level of neglect that I’ve inflicted on the local flora. We had an incredible explosion of purple scabiosa flowering for weeks, and I appreciated them each and every day. But did I deadhead them? Did I water them? I did not. Our ferns were going off. Our so-called french marigolds were blooming and blooming. But did I do anything but walk by them and murmur a few words of encouragement? No, not this summer.

My plants have largely been on their own. Between training for a crazy run from Mt. Diablo to Mt. Tam (more on that below), kid summer stuff, and readying our new Oakland community space, Local Economy… I just haven’t had the time and energy to get out there and do things right.

And yet: it’s all happening. Things are growing. Plants find a way. I was out picking up the apples that keep dropping to the ground—THUNK—and weeding the rugged weeds from between our bricks. I was struck by the ways that a plant in difficult circumstances will simply shrink to survive. A grass that might grow tall in a field lands between some bricks and tops out at one-inch. A scabiosa finds itself in a tough spot and rises a few inches before mustering everything for a single bloom. Miniaturization as a strategy. From one tiny, hardscrabble plant, another generation scatters to the wind, perhaps to chance upon more fertile soil. What child of an immigrant could not relate???

SPEAKING OF LOCAL ECONOMY… If you’re in Oakland (or the East Bay/the Bay generally) and you like this newsletter, this space would probably be an exciting spot for you. Sarah Rich and I have been working like mad on building out the physical space and creating the programming. Our first Oakland Garden Club meeting will be there, and we’ll be talking with a wild Oakland gardener who has been hand-pollinating and breeding cactuses for years. But we’re also gonna do readings in conjunction with East Bay Booksellers. We’re doing a Repair Cafe event with Jenny Odell to bring together people who need things fixed with fixers. I’m teaching my first-ever writing workshop (*gulp*) on writing about place.

We just launched memberships today. Members get first dibs on the workshops and events, so take a look. So take a look at the membership options and all the upcoming events (more than 30 already).

One more plant related confession. I had never read Braiding Sweetgrass. I know. I know. It was just that so many people had cited Robin Wall Kimmerer (and I’d read Gathering Moss) that I thought I knew what was in that book.

BUT NO! Reading Braiding Sweetgrass is like listening to the Beatles. You realize both how many people have ripped off their stuff (knowingly and unknowingly) AND the creative production itself is still so, so good. I’ve been struck by the really precise botanical science that she brings to her work, and how precisely the plant-y processes are turned into perfect metaphors. It’s deceptively difficult, and it hits my John McPhee spot for reasons I cannot fully explain (the precision?).

Why am I finally reading Braiding Sweetgrass? I’m going back on The Stacks, with the wonderful, hilarious Traci Thomas. I was on recently to talk about my book, and now I’m heading back for the book club. The Kimmerer episode will be be out soon, I bet.

Annnnddd a couple other bits and bobs I’ve had floating around. I mentioned this crazy (~60ish mile) run I’m doing next Saturday. Well, it’s part of a project I’m working on about place, running, and consciousness. For the first time, I’m going to be reading from and talking about this work at the Bathers Library Summer Symposium, which is the coolest thing happening this summer. Get a pass and come to the opening night party WEDNESDAY AUGUST 20 where Rita Bulwinkle and I are gonna be talking about writing and intense physical exertion. It’s at Moonglow, which is also the best.

But wait, there’s more. On SEPTEMBER 5-6, I’m gonna be spending the night in one of the massive old Fort Mason warehouses as a bit of … performance art? … research? … I’m calling it The Memory Clerk. You can participate, too. I want to collect as many memories of Fort Mason as possible. Did you end up there drunk some Tuesday night? Did you see a play? Did you meet Bruce Sterling at The Interval (guilty)? So … keep it in mind. More details soon, but if you don’t have anything to do in the wee hours between Friday and Saturday, come on down.

OK, I’m exhausted now. Please send buenas vibras.