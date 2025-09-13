oakland garden club

oakland garden club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GPeach's avatar
GPeach
13h

Although I live in Portland Oregon I listen to KQED often. I belong to a neighborhood garden club that is 80 years old. It’s a wonderful to meet your neighbors, learn about gardening and creating a great sense of community. I look forward to watching for the progress of OGC. Georgia

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexis C. Madrigal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture