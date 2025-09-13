Hey y’all! So, the time has come. You can now register to come to the first ever meeting of Oakland Garden Club. It’s been a long time coming, and I am excited to have this newsletter for people who like to think about plants become … umm … a newsletter club for people who like to think about plants.

Our first event is a perfect example of the kind of event I’d like to do with OGC. Out of the blue, I got this email from Oakland resident Will Tomlinson. It said, “I have thousands of cactus seeds I would like to give away / have people foster.”

That got my attention. And it made me think: I’d never considered what a cactus seed even looked like. So, I asked him where he got all those seeds and what cactus seeds looked like.

“Pollinated / bred them! “A cactus seed is tiny and black, typically a bit smaller than a sesame seed, and often borne in a fruit like a dragon fruit. (The little black seeds in dragon fruit? Cactus seeds!)” he replied. “Many cactus propagate easily from cuttings, but where’s the novelty in endless cloning? ‘Let’s get weird’ sounds great until you’ve been at it for a while and are completely and utterly out of space!”

And he sent this awesome photo:

So, if you want to come learn about breeding cactuses and leave with a little bebe cactus, mark October 9 on your calendar, and RSVP here.

This event will be held at the new member-supported community space that my wife Sarah Rich and I are opening in North Oakland. I’ve mentioned it here before, but you can read more about it. We’ve got 250 members already! We open the doors on October 1.